Supporters of O’Doherty and Waters prevented from attending court hearing

Gardaí and the Courts Service took measures today to minimise attendance at a case management hearing of the High Court challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty aimed at striking down laws introduced by the State arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the case was mentioned last week, more than 100 supporters of the plaintiffs gathered either in court number one of the Four Courts or in the Round Hall outside the courtroom, creating concerns about possible breach of social distancing guidelines introduced by the Chief Justice and the Presidents of the Courts arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Court number one was cleared of members of the public for the mention of the case before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy last Tuesday. The judge adjourned it for two weeks but listed it for mention today for an update on how the case is being progressed to hearing.

Today, that hearing was relocated to court number 25, the entrance to which is accessible only from Chancery Place, outside the Four Courts complex itself.

Barriers staffed by gardaí were placed at both ends of Chancery Place.

Supporters of Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters gathered outside the main entrance to the Four Courts from 10am and were addressed there by Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters.

They then sought to enter the Four Courts complex but, after being told by gardaí they had to access courtroom number 25 from Chancery Place, they moved towards Chancery Place. About 40 supporters, some carrying the national flag, were present.

At one point there were 25 gardaí, comprising members from the Bridewell Garda Station and the Public Order Unit. After a few minutes the Public Order Unit was moved back out of sight.

The scene was also attended by Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy.

The group waited in front of the Four Courts where some argued with gardaí and others conversed in a friendly manner. On several occasions gardaí advised some of the group to return to their homes under Section 4 of the Health Act 1947.

One woman refused and told gardaí she had a right to be present because she has business before the court. She claimed she and the others were present in an advisory capacity to Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty and were waiting outside in case they were called in for advice.

The same woman told protesters not to break the law or “give the guards an excuse to arrest us.”

Gardaí prevented most of the supports entering onto Chancery Place and only Ms O’Doherty, Mr Waters and another woman accompanying them were let through.

In normal circumstances, Courtroom 25 can hold up to 50 people but, arising from the Covid-19 restrictions, it is believed only about 11 people in total will be permitted into the court today.

It is understood only the plaintiffs, their friend, lawyers, court staff and one or two media will be permitted entry.

In their proceedings against the Minister for Health, Ireland and the Attorney General, the plaintiffs want the court to declare certain recently enacted legislation null and void. The legislation at issue includes the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings are also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought in under the 1947 Health Act.

Ms O’Doherty told the court last week that what was happening regarding the lockdown was “outrageous”. People should be allowed go about their business and normal life must be allowed resume, she said.

The vast majority of people are unaffected by Covid-19 which was “no threat to life” and people should be allowed to go outside and “build up a herd immunity”, she said.