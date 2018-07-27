Maternity hospital’s move to new site not on hold because of legal action

The State’s chief medical officer has denied a plan to co-locate the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) with St Vincent’s in Dublin has been put on hold because of the Holles Street hospital’s High Court challenge to the setting up of an inquiry into patient safety.

Dr Tony Holohan said however that the Minister for Health had to consider what the governance arrangements of a new co-located service would be in light of his ongoing “genuine concerns” about the NMH’s attitude to patient safety.

This was in the light of engagements so far with the NMH over the setting up of a statutory inquiry by the Health Information and Quality Authority ( HIQA) “which have not given us confidence”, he said.

He disagreed with the NMH’s senior counsel Paul Gallagher that the whole co-location project was on hold because the hospital had initiated these legal proceedings. He agreed however that no Department of Health representative has attended meetings on the issue since last February. The legal proceedings were launched in January.

He said a letter he co-signed earlier this month expressing unhappiness with the legal case in the context of the co-location plans had not been a threat but an expression of concern over governance issues in the light of the hospital’s attitude to patient safety.

The inquiry was set up in the wake of the death of Malak Thawley during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy at the NMH in 2016.

Dr Holohan told the court that the lack of ice to cool Ms Thawley during her surgery was due to a policy preventing hospitals keeping ice for infection reasons.

During the settlement last year of her widower Alan Thawley’s case over her death, the High Court was told there was a “cascade of negligence” including the lack of ice to cool Ms Thawley’s brain and two doctors were sent to a nearby pub to get some ice.

Dr Holohan on Friday agreed the coroner’s report into the death had noted the reason for hospitals not having ice was because they were not allowed to keep it for infection reasons.

Checklist

He also agreed there was no issue about lack of blood for Ms Thawley because she had received 33 of the 55 units of O-negative blood available that day. This was compatible with her blood type.

There was however an issue about her blood type not having been cross-matched before she required surgery, Dr Holohan said.

Earlier, Dr Holohan said the HIQA investigation would cost €328,000. However, it could be done in one year rather than the three it was expected to take because it would only examine the NMH rather than the wider maternity services, he said.

He was continuing to give evidence in the NMH’s action to quash the Minister for Health’s decision to hold a statutory inquiry into practices affecting patient safety at the hospital in the wake of the death of Ms Thawley.

The NMH says it will be highly disruptive, demotivate staff and undermine public confidence in all maternity services. The Minister opposes the action.

Dr Holohan repeatedly insisted the purpose of a further investigation was to find answers to questions which had not been answered by the HSE review report and to assuage those outstanding concerns. It was a “never event with unexplained circumstances” and the aim of an inquiry was to find out about what exactly happened from the time Ms Thawley entered the hospital to when she underwent surgery.

He said one of the main objectives of an inquiry would be to look at, when in situations where there is not a full staff on in a hospital, whether there is a procedure and checklist for actions which help increase patient safety. These can be monitored rather than have an arrangement whereby phone calls take place between staff which makes for very little auditing.

The question arose in the Thawley case whether they were in existence in the NMH or whether they were followed and whether there was room for improvement, he said.

Savita

Dr Holohan said an early warning score system, such as had been adopted after the death of Savita Halappanavar in Galway in 2012, had saved hundreds of lives. It brought formality to vital sign measurements by nursing and medical staff which meant it was not just left to the judgment of individual doctors or nurses and was “much more superior to the total judgments” of staff.

The court has heard the NMH carried out its own internal inquiry which resulted in the implementation of 18 out of 19 recommendations to improve services. That was reviewed by a HSE panel which said the NMH investigation not only complied with national guidelines but exceeded them in some respects. There was also a coroner’s inquest which approved the recommendations in the NMH report.