Lab and HSE apologise to terminally ill woman over negligent smear reading

The HSE and a testing laboratory have apologised in the High Court to a terminally ill woman over the negligent reading of a smear test.

The apology was read as Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien settled their High Court action in which it was claimed Ms Carrick’s smear test was misdiagnosed or misreported.

The 51-year old mother of four is in hospital and was too ill to attend court to hear the apology. A letter containing the apology will be sent to the family.

Mr Carrick was in court as Patrick Hanratty SC, for the HSE, read the apology on behalf of the HSE and MedLab Pathology Ltd.

It stated: “The Health Service Executive and Medlab Pathology Ltd acknowledge that the liquid based cytology sample of May 31st, 2016 was read in a manner that was negligent and in breach of duty. We wish to sincerely apologise that this occurred and for the consequences and distress that this has caused for you all.”

The apology was addressed to Mr and Mrs Carrick and their children, Ciaran, Rioghna, Sorcha and Eoin.

Patrick Treacy SC, instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitor, for the family, said the case had settled after going to mediation.

Mrs Carrick was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent treatment, but she suffered a relapse of the cancer in February and is now terminally ill and receiving palliative care.

An administrator, of Oranmore, Co Galway, she and her husband sued the HSE claiming failures in care had, on the balance of probability, caused delay in diagnosing her cancer which she said caused a loss of opportunity of cure. Mrs Carrick whose youngest child is 13 years of age further claimed it has impacted on her life expectancy and she has been unable to work since July last year when she was first diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She had a routine smear test in 2014 and it is claimed the cytology report issued showed no evidence of neoplasia. Another smear test in 2016 also showed no evidence of neoplasia. In 2018 a further smear test under the national screening programme was reported as unsatisfactory for assessment and Mrs Carrick was advised she needed to have a repeat smear test in three months.

In February 2019 she had the smear test which was reported as showing no abnormalities. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer five months later which had spread to her pelvic lymph nodes. She claimed she was deprived of the opportunity of timely and effective investigation and management of her condition and of the opportunity of treatment at a time when her disease was allegedly amenable to curative treatment.

The claims were denied but in court on Tuesday the HSE and MedLab Pathology acknowledged the 2016 sample was read in a manner that was negligent and in breach of duty. The HSE had last July applied to the High Court to have MedLab joined as a co-defendant in the proceedings claiming there were exceptional circumstances to do so. Mr Hanratty also said the HSE would be seeking an indemnity from MedLab. Mr Justice Kevin Cross turned down that application but said MedLab could be allowed into the proceedings as a third party.

On Tuesday, the judge congratulated the parties and the mediator for their diligence in the matter and wished the Carricks all the best into the future.

Outside the Four Courts, Mr Carrick said on behalf of his wife Trish and his children he wished to acknowledge the acceptance of liability and the apology in relation to the 2016 slide.

He said on July 29th last year his wife received a phone call to tell her she had cancer.

“Since that time our very private and happy lives in Galway have been marred by the horrendous situation that we found ourselves in.”

Trish he said is a great mother a really good friend and “the glue that keeps the Carrick house in order.”

He added: “She was diligent with her health and attended for her smear tests regularly. She was very conscious of the ramifications of missing a smear and was and is a firm believer in the screening programme provided by Cervical Check. If she was here today, she would be encouraging all women to go for their smears regularly and to listen to their bodies.”

Mr Carrick said his wife would also be calling on the Government to implement all of the recommendations of the Scally Report as soon as possible and “to ensure the women of today live to be the mothers of tomorrow.” Mr Carrick said he joined with his wife in that plea.

Mr Carrick said he would also like to remember ” all of the devastated families and friends that have been left behind and also remember all of the women who have lost their lives to this terrible disease.”

He added:” Surely their legacy is the fully funded and properly run screening service based in Ireland and run properly by the State.”

He also said, since the Supreme Court decision in the Ruth Morrissey case, a “very real” problem has been highlighted that the law as it currently stands may prevent the dependants of a person such as his wife recovering the cost of future care and support when a person dies.

This became a big issue in their case and will be a big issue in many other cases, he said.

” The Chief Justice called on the Oireachtas to fix the law and the Government now needs to act urgently,” he said.