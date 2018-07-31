High Court’s quashing of Sipo decision on Soros money welcomed by Amnesty

Amnesty International Ireland has welcomed a ruling by the High Court to quash a decision by the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission that it had to return a €137,000 donation from the Open Society Foundation funded by international financier and philanthropist George Soros.

Sipo accepted that the process leading to the adoption of the decision it made in November 2017 to order the return of the funds was “ procedurally flawed”.

High court Judge Séamus Noonan agreed to quash the decision after Maurice Collins SC for the commission read an extract in court from a letter by Sipo to Amnesty acknowledging that its decision was procedurally flawed.

The donation was the biggest foreign input declared to the commission. Sipo ordered it be returned.

Acceptance of donations from abroad is prohibited under the Act unless it is from an Irish citizen.

Amnesty International said it was not used for its campaign for repeal of the Eighth Amendment on abortion.

In a statement Amnesty International Ireland executive director Colm O’Gorman, who challenged the decision in the High Court, said: “Our primary concern has always been and remains with the law.

“The vague wording and overly broad application of the Electoral Act, which imposes restrictions and onerous reporting obligations on ‘third parties’ who accept donations over €100 for ‘political purposes’.

“It imposes a blanket ban on overseas donations and very severe limits on domestic donations. The problem is that ‘political purposes’ is so broadly defined that it can include the general advocacy work of a wide range of human rights and other organisations.

“We believe this law contravenes Ireland’s obligations under international human rights law, including the rights to freedom of association and expression. This is of course a matter for the Government and not the Commission. The Government must urgently act to amend this law to ensure it no longer obstructs the work of civil society groups, and violates civil society freedoms.”

In the letter read in court by Mr Collins, Sipo said: “Following careful consideration of the complaints made by your client, the Commission has concluded that the process leading to the adoption of the decision communicated in a letter of 17 November 2017 was procedurally flawed and considers it appropriate to consent to the relief sought at D.22 of the Statement of Grounds, namely an Order of certiorari quashing that decision on that basis.”

Sipo also agreed to make a contribution to Amnesty’s legal costs.

The Commission stated that Amnesty International had cooperated at all times with Sipo.

The letter also stated: “The Commission confirms that at no point did the OSF(Open Society Foundation) advise the Commission that the donation was for political purposes within the meaning of the Electoral Act 1997.”

Michael Binchy, counsel for the State said the State was not a party to the case which was a matter between Sipo and Amnesty International.