Boy (16) ‘at real risk of death’ after targeting by drug dealers brought to secure care

Tusla applied to the High Court for an interim secure care order on an ex-parte basis to ensure neither a 16-year-old boy nor his father knew before the boy could be picked up. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

A 16-year-old boy in State care “at real risk of death” as he is targeted by drug dealers to whom he owes money was ordered to be picked by gardaí on Thursday and brought to a secure-care unit.

In an unusual step, Tusla applied to the High Court for an interim secure care order on an ex-parte basis – where only one side is represented – to ensure neither the boy nor his father knew before the boy could be picked up.

Judge John Jordan heard the teenager, who has a difficult family history and has been in care since 2023, was not staying in his current placement.

“He is essentially residing with father ... His behaviour has deteriorated in the last couple of months,” counsel for Tusla said.

“There is a real threat to this child’s life. He has become involved in drug-dealing, has amassed a drug debt and on [a date in March] two other teenagers present in his house ... when they left somebody shot at them.”

One was injured, but gardaí advised the 16-year-old “was the target for the attack” and “there was an intent to kill”.

The boy “struggles to regulate his emotions”, had abused care staff and was “totally disengaged from education”.

The judge was satisfied the boy’s “chaotic lifestyle”, vulnerability and the “real risk to his life” reached the threshold for an interim secure care order.

A child or young person who is deemed to be at such a risk to themselves, or others, as to need therapeutic residential care may be detained in secure care by the High Court.

Another boy, aged 13, who had barricaded himself in his room for months living on fizzy drinks and junk food, had gained four kilos since “finally” entering secure care in April. A secure care order had been made in December.

Supporting Tusla’s application to extend the order for a further three months, David Leahy SC for the guardian ad litem – an independent person appointed by the court to be the voice of the child – said the boy had “very significant attachment difficulties”.

“Given the circumstance in which he grew up how could that not be so?” he said. The boy’s mother was dead and his father only recently made contact with him.

The judge met the boy in recent months, in secure care.

“He is only 13 years old but in fact would pass for a boy of seven or eight. He is a tiny, diminutive young boy who clearly has suffered huge neglect despite the best efforts of [foster carers] to address that.”

The foster placement broke down and the boy was in a special emergency arrangement in the community. “In recent years he has had no safe relationships,” the judge said. “He has sought out peers, generally older teenagers who were engaging in criminal activity ... [making himself] vulnerable and placing himself at risk.” His secure-care order was extended.

A three-month extension to secure care was granted in the case of a 14-year-old boy admitted in February. The boy had “made good progress” and was “happier and more regulated”.

However, he “does not understand the consequences of his behaviour” and was resisting therapeutic interventions.

“This is a boy with significant problems as a result of the dysfunctional household into which he was born and severe trauma he suffered as a child,” said the judge. There had been “issues of drugs and alcohol, child sexual exploitation on top of the neglect”.

A fresh secure-care order was granted in respect of a 17-year-old boy who has been “fire-setting” in his secure-care placement. He will turn 18 in November, the court heard, and is “very concerned” about having to leave the unit.

“It was clear from speaking to him [special care] was having a hugely beneficial effect.”