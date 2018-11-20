Fine Gael senator sues publisher over comparison to ‘highway robber’

A Fine Gael senator claims he was defamed when likened to an 18th century highway robber in a report in a local newspaper which featured comments from a party colleague about boundary changes.

Paudie Coffey, a former TD and minister of state, is suing Iconic Newspapers, publisher of the Kilkenny People in the High Court over the article which appeared on January 15th, 2016.

The article, headlined ‘Coffey the Robber’, reported that Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan had launched a broadside on the then minister of state accusing him of trying to “rob” a chunk of south Kilkenny.

Mr Phelan said Mr Coffey and then minister for the environment Alan Kelly were “banding together to commit ‘daylight robbery’”.

“We’ve all heard of Crotty the robber — the 18th century highwayman who hid himself away in a cave in the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains,” Mr Phelan said. “He was the leader of a gang of bloodthirsty highwaymen.”

Mr Coffey, who lived in Portlaw in Waterford, claims those words were defamatory and meant, among other things, that he was guilty of misuse of public office and was a person of severe ill-repute, akin to an 18th century highwayman.

Unfit

He also claims it meant he was unfit to hold the position of minister of state and was involved in attempting to have part of the Kilkenny constituency taken into Waterford. He claims the article was false, published maliciously and he is seeking damages.

The newspaper publisher denies the claims. It denies the article in its natural and ordinary meaning could be understood to mean what Mr Coffey says.

It pleads the natural and ordinary meaning of the article was, among other things, that a review of the Waterford/Kilkenny boundary was underway and that Mr Phelan publicly and politically disagreed with his party colleague in relation to it. It also meant Mr Phelan believed his chances of future electoral success would be adversely affected by the boundary change and had criticised the review process.

The paper denies the words were published falsely, excessively or maliciously or that it damaged Mr Coffey’s reputation or caused, or was likely to cause, financial loss.

It says it will rely on the Civil Liability Act 1961, insofar as the individual wholly or partly responsible for publishing the allegedly defamatory words, is Mr Phelan, to who the defendant has no links or responsibilities.

Good faith

The paper says the article was published in good faith as part of its lawful and legitimate reporting on matters of public concern.

Opening the case before a judge and jury, Richard Kean SC, for Mr Coffey, said what happened was “simply appalling and utterly indefensible”.

Mr Kean said the paper had refused to apologise and threatened to pursue him for costs if he was “silly enough” to go ahead with the case. He was seeking to vindicate his good name and repair the damage caused to him, counsel said.

The case continues before Mr Justice Bernard Barton and a jury.