Family of mother (42) who died hours after visiting GP settle action for €750,000

The family of a 42-year-old mother of three who died of a heart attack just hours after visiting her GP complaining of cardiac like symptoms have settled their High Court action for €750,000.

The three young daughters of Sheila Tymon found her collapsed on her bed at home and had to ring their father who drove with his car lights flashing to get to the family home in Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

An off duty detective followed Michael Tymon who was driving at 70 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and later tried to help him resuscitate his wife as her three daughters aged between five and ten years old looked on.

Michael Tymon, Kilboderry, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon, along with his daughters Rachel, Rebecca and Katelyn had sued GP Martina Cogan who was in 2013 practising at a surgery at Keadue Health Centre, Keadue, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

The settlement was without an admission of liability, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told.

Counsel for the Tymons, Pearse Sreenan SC said it was their case that Ms Tymon should have been sent on for further investigation and treatment which in all probability would have saved her and she would have gone on to live a full life.

It was claimed Ms Tymon complained of having abnormal sensations in her chest and down both arms which were very unpleasant and causing her discomfort and pain in June 2013. It was claimed she went to Dr Cogan on June 10th who found her blood pressure was high and a working diagnosis of possible shingles was made.

Michael Tymon, husband of the late Sheila Tymon, pictured outside the Four Courts on Tuesday after his High Court action. Photograph: Collins Courts

No appointment available

On June 12th 2013 it is claimed Ms Tymon again attended the doctor’s surgery and a 24 hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor was applied. An anti hypertensive medication was prescribed and the plan was for Ms Tymon to have a further review in three weeks.

Ms Tymon, it is claimed, took her medication but continued to get pain on exertion and at rest.

On June 25th 2013 Ms Tymon phoned the doctor’s surgery and asked if she would bring the review appointment forward and was told there was no appointment available until June 27th.

On that day she attended the doctor’s surgery and it was recorded she had recurring jabs in the front of the chest, shoulders, the top of her back and down her arms. The working diagnosis was of a muscular/skeletal problem and she was prescribed anti inflammatories.

Ms Tymon, it is claimed, felt reassured but later that evening she complained of pain in her neck radiating into her head. At 7.45pm, her children found her lying motionless on her bed.

A post mortem on June 29th 2013 found Ms Tymon had extensive cardiovascular disease and her heart was enlarged. The cause of death was given as acute cardiac failure.

It was alleged there was a failure to care for Ms Tymon properly or at all and to recognise, diagnose or treat or suspect that she was having, had or likely to have a deep vein thrombosis which could cause a pulmonary embolism which unless treated could be and proved to be fatal.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sympathy to Mr Tymon and his family.