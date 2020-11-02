Boy scalded when kettle exploded in neighbour’s house settles claim for €110,000

A boy who was scalded when a volcano kettle normally used for camping exploded has settled his High Court action for €110,000.

Max Kennedy was aged almost 11 when he suffered the water burn injuries to his thighs and abdomen while on a visit to a neighbour’s house.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement on Monday after being told the boy, now aged 15, has been left with a scar on his right thigh.

Max Kennedy, Leinster Wood, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co Kildare, had, through his father Robert Kennedy, sued Leo Mac Canna and Alice Austin, also of Leinster Wood, over the accident at their home on July 21st, 2016.

He alleged failures to remove the stopper from the volcano kettle before boiling water in it, to take reasonable care and to have any or any adequate supervision in and around the use of the kettle.

He alleged he had been exposed to a risk of injury of which the defendants knew or ought to be aware and alleged failure to warn visitors and in particular the boy of the existence of an alleged hazard.

The boy suffered extensive burns to 3.5 per cent of his total body surface and was taken to hospital where the wounds were dressed. He and his family travelled to Portugal a few days later and Max was also treated at Faro Hospital.

In an affidavit, Robert Kennedy claimed the kettle exploded due to alleged failure to remove the plug or stopper from it. Max, he said, suffered extensive burns to his right outer thigh and his left inner thigh and abdomen.

In Portugal, Max was treated for dehydration and vomiting and his burns were cleaned and dressed, Mr Kennedy said. Three weeks later, on the family’s return to Ireland, the boy was reviewed at the Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and later had to have skin grafts.

Mr Justice Simons was told the boy has a flat scar on his right thigh and has now returned to playing sport.