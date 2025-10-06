Woman (24) charged with murder of man found stabbed in house in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Pavel Javorsky (47) died following a stabbing in Carrick on Suir on Saturday. Photograph: Facebook

A 24-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds in a house in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Karolina Kovacova, of O’Callaghan’s Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, was charged with the murder of Pavel Javorski (47) at O’Callaghan’s Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, on October 4th.

Ms Kovacova, a Czech national, was brought before Clonmel District Court on Monday afternoon where she was charged with the murder of Mr Javorski, also a Czech national.

Det Garda Ruairí Ryan, of Carrick-on-Suir Garda station, said he arrested Ms Kovacova at about 2pm on Monday. He said he charged her at 2.47pm with the murder of Mr Pavorski and she made no reply after caution.

He said the charge was put to her with the assistance of a Czech interpreter. Ms Kovacova was assisted in court by a Czech interpreter.

Judge John O’Leary noted she could not apply for bail on a murder charge in the District Court.

Sgt Tom O’Brien said gardaí wanted her remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday.

Ms Kovacova’s solicitor, Aidan Leahy, said he had no difficulty with the State’s application. He was granted legal aid.

Mr Leahy said his client would find being remanded in prison very difficult as she has no English. He asked for her to be given support and assistance while on remand.

Given Ms Kovacova’s vulnerability of having so little English, Judge O’Leary said he would direct the prison governor to provide her with every support possible.