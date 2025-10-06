Courts

Woman (24) charged with murder of man found stabbed in house in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Karolina Kovacova was charged with the October 4th murder of Pavel Javorski

Pavel Javorsky (47) died following a stabbing in Carrick on Suir on Saturday. Photograph: Facebook
Pavel Javorsky (47) died following a stabbing in Carrick on Suir on Saturday. Photograph: Facebook
Barry Roche
Mon Oct 06 2025 - 19:00

A 24-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a man found with stab wounds in a house in Co Tipperary over the weekend.

Karolina Kovacova, of O’Callaghan’s Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, was charged with the murder of Pavel Javorski (47) at O’Callaghan’s Lane, Carrick-on-Suir, on October 4th.

Ms Kovacova, a Czech national, was brought before Clonmel District Court on Monday afternoon where she was charged with the murder of Mr Javorski, also a Czech national.

Det Garda Ruairí Ryan, of Carrick-on-Suir Garda station, said he arrested Ms Kovacova at about 2pm on Monday. He said he charged her at 2.47pm with the murder of Mr Pavorski and she made no reply after caution.

READ MORE

Live: Jim Gavin was asked ‘repeatedly’ by Fianna Fáil if he had ever had issues with tenants, says Micheál Martin

Jim Gavin’s former tenant says he told Fianna Fáil of evidence supporting €3,300 debt claim

Fintan O’Toole: What on earth was Micheál Martin thinking? Jim Gavin clearly wasn’t ready

Detective garda died after gas leak ignited on her boat, inquiry report says

He said the charge was put to her with the assistance of a Czech interpreter. Ms Kovacova was assisted in court by a Czech interpreter.

Judge John O’Leary noted she could not apply for bail on a murder charge in the District Court.

Sgt Tom O’Brien said gardaí wanted her remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday.

Ms Kovacova’s solicitor, Aidan Leahy, said he had no difficulty with the State’s application. He was granted legal aid.

Mr Leahy said his client would find being remanded in prison very difficult as she has no English. He asked for her to be given support and assistance while on remand.

Given Ms Kovacova’s vulnerability of having so little English, Judge O’Leary said he would direct the prison governor to provide her with every support possible.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times