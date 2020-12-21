Beaumont Hospital apologises to former professional golfer over failures in care

Beaumont Hospital has apologised at the High Court to a man over failures in the care provided to him at the Dublin hospital after he presented with pain in his upper back .

The apology to Ian St John, a former professional golfer who now has paraplegia and uses a wheelchair, was read under a settlement of his High Court action.

Michael Counihan SC, instructed by solicitor Nicholas Walsh, for Mr St John said his case was that he initially went to Beaumont on August 5th, 2016 complaining of severe back pain but a tumour on his spine was not diagnosed for another two weeks and he was already showing signs of paralysis of the legs.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told there was a partial admission of liability in the case. The hospital admitted it failed to diagnose Mr St John’s tumour in a CT scan of August 17th, 2016 but no admission was made in respect of his treatment in the hospital emergency department prior to his admission as a patient.

Beaumont Hospital chief executive Ian Carter, in the apology, said, on behalf of the hospital, he wished to express “sincere apologies for the failures which occurred during the care provided to you in Beaumont Hospital.”

It added: “I understand that this has had the most serious consequences for you and your family, and I hope that today’s settlement will provide an element of security for the future.”

Mr St John (42), Pilltown Co Kilkenny, is formerly a PGA professional who was head professional at Rush Golf Club, Co Dublin.

It was claimed he presented at the hospital emergency department on five occasions from August 5th,2016 complaining of pain in his upper back which was increasing steadily and becoming unbearable. It was claimed he was discharged on each occasion with varying diagnoses

Due to excruciating pain, he went back to the hospital on August 14th and was admitted as an inpatient. It was noted he had a swelling or a lump on his right upper back.

It was claimed he was subjected to tests and treatments and, after two weeks, it was noticed he was suffering paralysis of the lower limbs and an opinion of neurosurgeon was sought.

Following an MRI, the tumour which was compressing the nerves was diagnosed. He had an operation to remove the tumour on August 28th, 2016 and commenced cancer treatment. He did not recover power in his lower limbs which, it was claimed, was caused by prolonged compression of the tumour on the nerves at his thoracic spine.

It was claimed there were failures to recognise the significance of the severe agonising upper back pain suffered by him while lying in bed in the hospital and to suspect malignancy despite strongly suggestive clinical features, thereby resulting in an alleged unacceptable delay in performing a diagnostic biopsy and treatment.

In a statement outside court, Mr St John said he was pleased to have received an apology. He now has to live “a life in a wheelchair that is contradictory from the one I enjoyed as a man, husband, father and a PGA golf professional.”

He thanked his wife for her love and support and “relentless pursuit to obtain the best care that has kept me alive.”