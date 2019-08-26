Dublin man charged with IRA membership released on bail

A Dublin man accused of IRA membership has been released on bail by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Robert O’Leary (41) was arrested in Dublin last week by members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) as part of a cross-border investigation in connection with the discovery of a car bomb under a police officer’s car in Belfast in June.

Mr O’Leary with an address at Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann , otherwise the IRA, on August 20th, 2019.

This offence is contrary to section 21 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 as amended by section 48 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

At Monday’s bail hearing, Mark Lynam BL, for Mr O’Leary, told the three-judge court that both parties had agreed on bail terms.

Mr Lynam also told the court that an independent surety for Mr O’Leary was present in court and gardaí were satisfied to accept that person as surety.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin, released Mr O’Leary on bail on his own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €10,000. The accused man was remanded on bail until October 21st, when a book of evidence is expected to be served on him.

Counsel for Paul Casey (49), Jane Horgan-Jones BL, told the non-jury court that she was not in a position to advance an application for bail on her client’s behalf but she hoped to be able to do so next Monday.

Mr Casey, of Carton Court, Ballymun, Dublin 11 was also charged last week with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA, on August 20, 2019.

Mr Casey was remanded in custody until Monday.

On June 1st, a bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast. The device was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device”.

The bomb was discovered a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters and dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.