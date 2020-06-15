Dublin man admits having two sub-machine guns and a grenade

A man has admitted attacking two gardaí and having two sub-machine guns and a hand grenade near his home in north Dublin last year.

Derek Devoy (37) with an address at Balbutcher Lane, Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11, was charged with possession of a 9mm Makarov PM 63 sub-machine gun, at Crannogue Road, Ballymun, Dublin on March 11th, 2019.

Devoy was also charged with having in his possession an M75 hand grenade with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property at Crannogue Road on the same date.

Devoy also faced two charges of assaulting Garda Andrew O’Connor and Garda Conor Garland near his home.

The four counts were put to the accused att the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

When asked how he pleaded to each charge, Devoy said: “Guilty, judge”.

Devoy previously pleaded guilty to possessing a RAK-PM63 sub machine gun with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury at Crannogue Road, Ballymun, Dublin 11 on March 11th, 2019.

Devoy was remanded in custody to appear before the three-judge Special Criminal Court next Monday, June 22nd.