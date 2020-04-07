Woman accused of attempting to kill twin sons remanded in custody

A woman has appeared at Dublin District Court charged with two counts of attempted murder of her infant twin sons.

She was initially charged with assaulting one of the boys causing him harm at her home address on October 9th, 2019.

She was refused bail almost two weeks later after a District Court heard she allegedly poured boiling water over one of the boys.

It was also alleged she made threats to kill while on an access visit.

She had been admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were sought.

When the woman appeared before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, the case was upgraded to two counts of attempted murder of her young sons.

Garda Aishling Carroll said the accused made no reply when charged.

The woman cannot be named for legal reason.

She was remanded in custody to appear again next Tuesday.