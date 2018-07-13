Two truck drivers charged over Fermoy filling station murder

Two truck drivers have been sent for trial charged with the murder of a man who was struck with an iron bar during a row at a filling station in Co Cork last year.

Marcin Skrzypezyk (30) and Tomasz Wasowicz (44) were charged with the murder of Ludovit Pasztor (40) on February 21st, 2017, at the Amber Petrol Station, Carrignagroghera, Fermoy.

At Fermoy District Court on Friday, Insp Michael Corbett applied to have the men, who are Polish nationals. returned for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Brian Sheridan granted the application and remanded both men in custody.

Both Mr Skrzypezyk, who previously lived in Macroom in Co Cork, and Mr Wasowicz, who previously lived in Portarlington in Co Laois, had returned from Poland to answer the charges.

Sgt Tony O’Flynn gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said Mr Wasowicz replied ‘not guilty’ when the charge was put to him after caution when he was arrested.

Last year, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster told an inquest into the death of Mr Pasztor, a Slovakian national, that he died from traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The inquest also heard evidence how Mr Pasztor, who lived with his wife and two daughters in Fermoy , was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Pasztor had come to Ireland in 2010 and had worked in Kepak Meats in Watergrasshill and later in Silver Pail Dairy in Fermoy but had left to become a full time carer for his wife who was seriously ill at the time of his death.