Two men charged following incident involving garda and moving car

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a garda being dragged down a street in Dublin’s south inner city from a moving car on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Coelho (28), with an address in Duleek, Co Meath and Federico Carvalho (29), with an address on the South Circular Road, Dublin appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

Mr Coelho is charged with endangerment and Mr Carvalho is charged with assault.

Both men are due to appear before Cloverhill District Court for directions from the DPP on August 9th. Judge Treasa Kelly consented to bail for Mr Carvalho on the condition that he enter into a bond of €750, €250 of which is to be paid in cash.

Judge Kelly did not grant bail for Mr Coelho on the basis that he is a “potential flight risk”.

Both men were dressed in black and did not speak. They were represented by solicitor Michael French and an interpreter was also present.

Garda Wayne Carey told the court Mr Coelho was under observation by Gardaí at 11.30pm on Wednesday night in Dublin city centre. He said Mr Coelho got into his car, a Chevrolet, on Harcourt Street and was followed by gardaí.

Garda Carey said gardaí activated their lights and sirens on Cuffe Street and Mr Coelho, the driver of the vehicle, failed to stop. The co-accused was the passenger, the court was told.

Mr Coelho was driving at speed and performed a 360-degree turn on Aungier Street, proceeded to break a red light and drove on towards Kevin Street, Garda Carey said.

He said Mr Coelho drove towards St Luke’s Avenue before performing a u-turn, driving back down the road and then subsequently crashed the vehicle.

Garda Carey said gardaí approached the vehicle but Mr Coelho failed to open the car door. He said gardaí subsequently tried to gain entry to the vehicle when Mr Coelho reversed the car at speed.

Garda Carey said Garda Conor Murray who was situated at the passenger door was dragged in through the window and was assaulted while his legs were hanging out of the window.

He said Garda Murray was dragged at speed for approximately 200 metres, then the vehicle stopped and Garda Murray was kicked from the car.

Garda Carey said Garda Murray also claims he was punched in the head and body. Garda Murray was not present in court on Friday but Garda Carey said he spent time in hospital for his injuries.

Garda Carey said Mr Coelho fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle a short time later and taking off on foot. He was apprehended by Garda Carey on Meath Street. Garda Carey said Mr Coelho had a cut on his face and he was covered in blood.

Mr Coelho admitted seeing Garda Murray and that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, Garda Carey said.

“He’s claiming that his accelerator got stuck,” the officer told the court.

He said Mr Coelho claims to have been in the country for a few months and that he left his native Brazil at a young age.

Garda Carey said Mr Coelho has an Italian passport but gardaí believe he also has a Brazilian passport.

Gardaí are trying to verify the Italian passport but Mr Coelho’s social media indicates he lives in Brazil despite telling gardaí he has lived in Ireland for the last few months, the court was told.

Garda Carey said the man has no previous convictions in any other jurisdiction, he is not in employment and has no family in Ireland. He said Garda Murray was “fairly lucky” with the injuries he sustained, which were mostly cuts and bruises.

He also said gardaí understand that Mr Coelho is “not welcome” at any of the addresses he gave in Co Meath.

Garda Fran Kennedy told the court Mr Carvalho was the front seat passenger of the vehicle. He said gardaí are also checking the passport of Mr Carvalho and he has been living in Ireland for the last six months and is in employment. He has no previous convictions.

Mr French said Mr Carvalho is denying the allegation of assault.