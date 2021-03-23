Two charged with murder of man in Dublin and arson

Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of a man in Bluebell, Dublin last year.

Father-of-two Alan Hall (44) died after an incident at his home in Bluebell Avenue on May 18th, 2020.

Mr Hall, who was from Coolock and previously worked as a butcher, had sustained injuries to his head and neck. Neighbours raised the alarm after a fire was started at the house.

Mr Hall was found after the flames were extinguished.

Detectives from Blanchardstown arrested the two men on Monday night and charged them with murder of Mr Hall and arson with intent to endanger life.

Derek Coady (30), with an address at Nugget Cottages, Bluebell Avenue, Dublin 12, and Conor Curran (34), from Dromcarra Grove, Tallaght were held pending their appearance before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning.

Detective Garda Patrick Cullen told the court he arrested Mr Coady shortly before 7pm on Monday at La Touche Road in Bluebell. He was charged at 9.39pm at Clondalkin Garda station and replied “no comment” when the two offences were put him.

Mr Curran, a self-employed construction worker, was arrested in Cork city at 7pm on Monday, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny told the court.

Mr Curran made no reply when charged, he said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

The two accused were granted legal aid after the judge noted they were not working. They were remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video-link on Thursday.

Both men will be applying to the High Court for bail, the court heard.

The judge recommend medical attention and two-weeks’ mandatory isolation in custody for Mr Coady.