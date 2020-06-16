Solicitor sent for trial accused of theft and perverting course of justice

A top criminal defence solicitor has told a court he is innocent “beyond any doubt” as he was sent forward for trial of accused of theft and perverting the course of justice.

“I wish to say the State are aware there are witnesses that prove my innocence beyond any doubt,” Cahir O’Higgins told district court president Judge Colin Daly on Tuesday after he was served with a book of evidence.

“They should have spoken to them before dragging my name through the mud. They should have spoken to all potential witnesses in an unbiased and impartial manner before charging me with a crime I did not commit,” he added.

Mr O’Higgins (45), appeared at Dublin District Court accused of theft of €400 belonging to a Spanish man who was a defendant in district court proceedings, on July 30t, 2016.

The theft allegedly happened at a Londis shop, on Parkgate Street, close to the Criminal Courts of Justice building.

Mr O’Higgins is also accused of four counts of perverting the course of public justice contrary to common law, on December 8th and December 17th, within the State and at the Bridewell Garda station in Dublin.

These charges allege intent to pervert the course of public justice, by producing to the investigating garda a copy of notes purportedly made by him on July 30th, 2016 which contained information that he knew to be untrue, and that he knew the notes were not made on this date. These offences are in the context of a criminal investigation into the theft allegation.

He denies the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment.

A book of evidence was served on Mr O’Higgins in court by Detective Garda Colm Kelly.

Judge Daly then made the order sending him forward for trial on bail to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on July 10th.

Mr O’Higgins applied for legal aid. Judge Daly said the issue was reserved for the circuit court to determine.