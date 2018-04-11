Man used girlfriend as ‘honeytrap’ to lure and mug boy (15)

A man used his girlfriend as part of a ‘honeytrap’ plot to lure and mug a 15-year-old boy, Letterkenny District Court has heard.

Thomas Mongan (21), of Taobh An Sruthain, Buncrana, told his girlfriend to contact the boy and pretend they had broken up and that she was alone.

When the boy turned up to meet her in Glencar, he was attacked by up to four men, including Mongan, and his phone, worth €500, was stolen.

The court heard that as the boy ran away, Mongan shouted after him, “The next time you’re getting stabbed”.

Mongan pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and assault on the evening of November 23rd, 2014.

The court heard that a month after the incident the boy was in a shopping centre in Letterkenny when he was again approached by the accused.

Mongan had heard a complaint had been made to gardaí and warned the boy that he would “slit his throat” if he did not withdraw his statement.

Patsy Gallagher, solicitor for Mongan, told the court that there was a very favourable probation report on his client, who had been dealing with alcohol dependency at the time of the assault and robbery.

“If the court gives him time, he will raise funds by way of compensation, but his capacity to repay is limited,” said Mr Gallagher.

Judge Paul Kelly said the case was a “very serious matter where someone was set up, set upon, had their phone stolen and was threatened”.

“I am mindful of his circumstances but I will need to see something which represents a genuine intention which will make a deep impression,” he said.

The judge adjourned the case to July 19th and suggested that if Mongan had compensation of €500 for the loss of the victim’s phone and another €500 for the victim, he would consider the situation.