Man threatened McDonald’s manager in row over happy meal, court hears

A man who got the wrong order in a McDonald’s restaurant on Co Donegal verbally abused the manager and invited him outside the premises, a court heard.

Thomas McDonagh appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with a public order offence at the fast-food outlet on Pearse Road in Letterkenny on October 11th, 2019.

Gardaí said they were called to McDonald’s at 5pm.

McDonagh (33), was inside and in a highly-agitated state and pointing at the manager of the outlet, asking him outside for a fight, the court heard.

His solicitor, Alison Parke told the court that the father of four had ordered a chicken nugget meal but he had received a chicken happy meal instead.

Ms Parke said her client believed that this was done on purpose.

The court was told that McDonagh of The Big Isle, Letterkenny, had been given a refund and there had been no further issues on the day.

Judge Paul Kelly said there were ways of complaining about issues but said this was a “highly inappropriate” way to behave.

Ms Parke said her client was prepared to pay a donation of €200 to charity and was sorry for what had happened.

Judge Kelly said the appropriate charity was the Ronald McDonald Foundation. He added that if this was done, he would apply the probation act.