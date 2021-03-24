Man jailed over 15-strong boxing session in woods despite restrictions

A judge has said a Co Clare man’s participation in a 15-man boxing training session in woods near his home contributed to the spread of Covid-19 .

Imposing a one month prison term on Ned Doherty (30) for a public order breach, Judge Patrick Durcan said his actions were not fair to older people who are living in fear of Covid-19 “and who have not left their houses in the last 12 months”.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Durcan said the actions of the married father of four were also not fair to the medical services, particularly “while this country is on its knees economically while dealing with the public health emergency”.

Judge Durcan said: “Fifteen guys boxing training in the woods is how the virus spreads because they can’t be in the one bubble.”

He said the facts of the case are “appalling” and someone who shows such disregard for others “must take an appropriate punishment”.

Judge Durcan imposed a one month prison term after Doherty, of St Michael’s Park, Ballymaley, Ennis pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Dromore Wood on May 23rd.

A second charge concerning an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations was struck out.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that gardaí found 15 men in the woods and Garda Joe Kearney outlined to them the health restrictions that were in force at the time.

He said Doherty replied that “he didn’t have time for this and was losing his sweat” and began sparring with another man.

Sgt Lonergan said Doherty then asked Garda Kearney for a fight and called him “hatchet face” before he was brought away by members of his family.

Judge Durcan said the way Doherty interacted with Garda Kearney was “a hugely aggravating factor”.

Defence solicitor Daragh Hassett said his client had arranged with a small number of friends to go sparring in compliance with Covid health regulations as Dromore Wood is 5km from his home.

However, Mr Hassett said, word got out and more people came along to the woods.

He said Doherty has struggled with the Covid-19 restrictions “and was out in the open air amongst the trees working out”. He added that his client has a short fuse but there is no excuse for what he said to Garda Kearney and he has since apologised.

He said his client has no previous convictions apart from a few minor road traffic matters.

Doherty was later freed on bail pending the outcome of an appeal against the sentence.