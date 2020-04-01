Man charged with stabbing his son

A man (48) has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a stabbing which left his son in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Leon Frahill with a home address at Harbour View, Cobh, Co Cork, was brought before Macroom District Court today where he was charged with three offences arising out of an incident in Bandon on Tuesday morning.

Mr Frahill was charged with assault causing harm to his son, Gino Frahill – who is in his late 20s – at Glasslynn Road, Bandon, on March 31st.

Mr Frahill was also charged with two further charges of producing a knife in the course of a fight and of producing a knife, thereby causing a breach of the peace, all on the same occasion.

Garda Ciaran Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Frahill replied “I accept” to all three charges when they were put to him after caution.

Sgt Brian Harte said that gardaí were preparing a file for the DPP but that they had no objection to bail for Mr Frahill.

Garda Leahy said gardaí were seeking for Mr Frahill to reside at an address at Knockneenior, Grange, Ardmore, Co Waterford, and that he would sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Youghal Garda Station.

Gardaí were also seeking an undertaking from Mr Frahill that he would stay out of West Cork and would have no contact directly or indirectly with his son, Gino or other potential witnesses in the case, he said.

Gardaí were also seeking that he would provide them with a mobile phone and that he would keep it charged, in credit and on his person and would be contactable at all times if gardaí wanted to speak to him.

Garda Leahy said gardaí were also seeking that Mr Frahill would surrender his passport and give an undertaking not to apply for any replacement passport or other travel documents.

Defence solicitor Don Ryan said his client was willing to abide by all the bail terms sought by gardaí and he applied for free legal aid on the basis that his client was not working and had no savings or assets.

Judge John King remanded Mr Frahill on bail on his own bond of €300 to appear again at Bandon District Court on June 19th for the DPP’s directions and he excused his attendance on that day and also granted him free legal aid.