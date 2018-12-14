Man charged at special sitting of Waterford District Court

A 28-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Waterford District Court in relation to the death of John Lowe in Portlaw.

Mr Lowe (53) was found dead at his home in the Coolfin Meadows housing estate on the Waterford city side of Portlaw on Thursday.

Det Garda Paul O’Flynn told the court he charged Stephen Keane, with an address at Coolfin Meadows, with assault causing harm to Mr Lowe at Tramore Garda station on Friday afternoon.

The court heard that Mr Keane replied: “I didn’t do it, I remember everything now.”

Solicitor Ken Cunningham, defending, told Judge Kevin Staunton his client will be applying for bail on Monday.

Inspector John Hunt told the court gardaí will be objecting to the application.

The accused, wearing dark clothing including a black hoodie, was remanded in custody by consent until Monday.

Judge Staunton directed that he receive all medical attention deemed necessary while in custody.