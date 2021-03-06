Man accused of breaching Leinster House security is granted bail

A Co Clare welder accused of breaching Leinster House security has been granted bail after agreeing to stay away from Government buildings and all anti-lockdown protests.

Daragh O’Flaherty allegedly called gardaí “Nazis” during his arrest on Friday evening. A garda was injured in the incident, a judge has heard.

Mr O’Flaherty of Tradaree Court, Shannon, Co Clare, was arrested at 7pm and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

He was charged with trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear in another, engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, failing to give his name to gardaí, obstructing arrest, and being intoxicated contrary to the Public Order Act.

He is also accused of violent behaviour in a Garda station.

Mr O’Flaherty has not yet indicated how he will plead and could face additional charges.

He was held at the Garda station overnight and brought to appear before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Sean Tully gave evidence of the arrest.

There was no objection to bail but he requested that conditions would be imposed on Mr O’Flaherty “to stay away from Government buildings and avoid any anti-lockdown or anti-mask protest”.

Before making her order, Judge Malone asked what was alleged.

Garda Tully said the accused “breached the barrier at Dáil Éireann, actively resisted arrest and used abusive language”.

Garda Tully told the court he asked Mr O’Flaherty for his name but he replied: “F*** off, I’ll see you in the High Court.”

“He continued to call us f***ing Nazis,” Garda Tully said, adding that there may be a further charge. “A garda was injured,” he said.

Judge Malone heard Mr O’Flaherty was by himself at the time of the incident.

Wearing a facemask, he spoke briefly during the hearing to nominate a solicitor’s firm to represent him, give his occupation and agree to the bail terms sought by Garda Tully.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave confirmed his client consented to the conditions.

Mr O’Flaherty was ordered to appear again on April 16th next.

He qualified for legal aid after the judge noted he is in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment.