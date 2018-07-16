Man (47) charged with assault in connection with his father’s death

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with assault in connection with the death of his father in Dublin last week.

Anthony Timms (74) was found with serious injuries after gardaí were called to a house at Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin at 8.45pm on Friday. He had earlier been celebrating his 74th birthday.

Mr Timms was rushed to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Mark Timms (47), who has the address at Rowlagh Green, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court on Monday charged with assault causing harm to his father.

Sgt John Conway said the accused was arrested on Monday at 2.21pm and charged at around 4pm.

The accused did not address the court during the brief hearing. There was no application for bail, defence solicitor Danica Kinane said.

Judge Simms remanded Mr Timms in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. The judge granted legal aid and acceded to a request from his solicitor that he client receive necessary medical treatment in custody.