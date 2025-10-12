Ellen Walshe adds to World Cup medal haul with silver in 400m IM

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe had already earned bronze in the 200m butterfly. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ellen Walshe has picked up a second medal at the World Aquatics World Cup in the US, winning silver in the 400m individual medley (IM) on Saturday.

The Templeogue swimmer clocked 4:28.47 to take second behind Britain’s Abbie Wood, with Australia Ella Ramsay in third.

On Friday, the 24-year-old claimed bronze in the 200m butterfly, setting a new Irish short-course record in the process.

Walshe’s time of 2:05.07 bested what had been Ireland’s longest-standing short-course record, set by Michelle Smith in September 1997.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry was also in action on day two, finishing fourth in the 100m breaststroke.

The Sligo swimmer was just 0.33 seconds off third and marginally outside her own national record, touching the wall in 1:04.16. Gold went to USA’s Kate Douglass in 1:02.90, with Eneli Jefimova (Estonia) and Anna Elendt (Germany) claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Walshe will be in action in the 100m butterfly (heats, 3.20pm Irish time) and 200m IM (heats 5.04pm) on Sunday, while McSharry will end her weekend with the 50m breaststroke (heats 4.01pm).

The short-course (25m pool rather than 50m) meet in Carmel, Indiana is the first of three stops in the World Cup series, which travels to Illinois next weekend before wrapping up in Toronto, Canada the week after.