Marco Penge qualifies for Open and Masters after winning dramatic Open de Espana

England's Marco Penge celebrates with the trophy after winning the Open de España at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Marco Penge qualified for the Open Championship and the Masters after holding off fellow Englishman Dan Brown’s brave challenge to win a dramatic Open de Espana.

A procession to victory appeared on the cards as Penge went into the final day at Club de Campo with a four-stroke lead after Saturday’s blistering 64.

Despite a one-over-par 72 on Sunday, he remained three clear after 12 holes and with Brown needing treatment to his right shoulder and neck, there seemed little threat to Penge.

It even appeared at one point that Brown may have to retire from second place, but he dug deep to birdie three of the last six holes to force a playoff.

He could not match Penge’s birdie at the first extra hole, however, as the long-time leader finally got over the line.

It was Penge’s third win of the DP World Tour season and brought with it qualification for next year’s Open as well as an invitation to Augusta.

Switzerland’s Joel Girrbach finished third after he carded a two-under 69, while Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin finished fourth as he also closed with a 69 after a final round that included six birdies and four bogeys.