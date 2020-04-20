Man (32) faces manslaughter trial over fatal arson attack in Terenure

A 32-year-old man is to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with a fatal arson and burglary of a flat in Terenure in south Dublin over 18 months ago.

The fire started on the ground floor flat of a house at Oaklands Terrace at 3am on August 21 in 2018.

Ohari Cadio Viera (44) who was understood to be an Irish citizen but is not from Ireland originally, died.

Two other residents escaped the blaze uninjured.

Dean Boland, with an address at Hazelwood Student Village, Santry, Dublin, appeared at Tallaght District Court on Monday.

Gardaí had questioned him in 2018 and following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) he was contacted again last week. An arrangement was made to attend Terenure Garda station on Sunday to be charged.

Mr Boland faced three charges: manslaughter — for the unlawful killing of Mr Viera, as well as arson and burglary of the flat.

Detective Garda John Walsh told Judge Grainne Malone that Mr Boland “made no reply” after the charges were put to him at just after 4pm on Sunday.

Defence solicitor Evan Moore said his client was of limited means. He had been interviewed previously and had known the case was coming yet he had not fled, Mr Moore said.

The solicitor said his client lived alone but his mother may be able to lodge money for bail but his client had not discussed it with her yet.

Judge Malone set bail in his own bond of €500 and she required an independent surety of €1,500. She remanded him in custody, pending the preparation of a book of evidence, with consent to bail, to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Mr Boland, who is on social welfare and taking part in an Community Employment, was granted legal aid.