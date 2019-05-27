Man (21) charged with dangerous driving causing death in Bundoran

A 21-year-old man has appeared in a Co Donegal court charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two people, and serious bodily harm to another last year.

Joseph Gilroy of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer in a road traffic collision at East End Bundoran, Co Donegal last year and causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott on August 19th.

Devine, a mother-of-one from Belleek, Co Fermanagh died along with McAleer of Ederney, Co Fermanagh, when the car in which they were travelling hit a wall in the early hours of August 18th last year . They were both in their early 20s.

The defendant, accompanied by a member of his family, was dressed in a grey jumper and wearing grey trousers.

The third alleged victim of the defendant’s driving, Rachel Elliott, from Co Fermanagh, was in court.

Sergeant Oliver Devenney told Donegal Town District Court that evidence of arrest charge and caution was by schedules.

He said the State was seeking directions from the DPP with a view to proceeding on indictment. He asked for the case to be put back to Ballyshannon District Court on June 21st for preparation of a book of evidence.

Defence solicitor, Tom MacSharry, said a sum of €500 was in court for bail.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on bail on condition that he not interfere with any of the families or witnesses in the case.

When Judge Kilrane asked if there was any need for the defendant to surrender his passport, the sergeant said the defendant had come from Northern Ireland by arrangement. The case was adjourned to June 21st.