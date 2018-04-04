Irish Water fined for delays in reducing levels of pollutant in supply

Irish Water has been fined €6,000 for delays in carrying out work to improve drinking water quality and reduce levels of an environmental pollutant that has been linked to cancer.

The company was prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for breaching the European Union (Drinking Water) Regulations 2014.

The remedial action was required at six treatment plants providing drinking water to thousands of people in Co Donegal. These were located at Cashelard, Fintown, Greencastle, Gortahork-Falcarragh, Narin-Portnoo and Rathmullan.

Dublin District Court heard drinking water from the treatment plants had been found to have excessive levels of THMs (trihalomethanes) – a bi-product of the chlorine used to disinfect ground water which makes its way into the supply.

THMs can have carcinogenic effects if consumed over long periods, Judge John Brennan was told.

However, the court heard there were no health risks caused in this case and the HSE had found any risks were outweighed by the benefits of chlorination.

Irish Water pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to two sample counts while the four remaining charges were withdrawn. However, Judge Brennan noted that full facts in relation to all the charges would be presented and Irish Water agreed to pay prosecution costs.

Failures

Sineád Mullan, prosecuting, told the court the charges related to failures to implement directions from the EPA to carry out necessary work to reduce levels of THMs in water.

EPA inspector Derval Devaney told the court the limit for THMs was 100mg per litre but until 10 years ago it had been 150mg per litre. The limit was reduced as a precaution after World Health Organisation studies suggested a possible link between THMs and cancer.

The court heard the Cashelard treatment plant had an average THM reading of 200mg per litre and at times it had risen to more than 400mg. The Fintown plant had average THM levels of 200mg per litre.

The maximum fine was €5,000 per charge. Defence counsel Eoghan Cole asked the court to note that by 2021 Irish Water will have spent €100million on network upgrades in Donegal.

Judge Brennan noted the problems had existed before Irish Water had been created and when Donegal County Council was responsible it had begun planning remedial work.

He also remarked that the public perception of the possible carcinogenic effect was a very serious issue which would give worry to the ordinary consumer.

He accepted that there was no mala fides on behalf of Irish Water and there was some delay in implementing actions plans but that they did take action.