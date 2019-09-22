Four alleged to be part of ‘sophisticated’ gang face court over Mayo burglary

Four men alleged by gardaí to be part of “a highly sophisticated, organised crime gang” have appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court in connection with a recent burglary in Co Mayo.

Bail was refused by Judge Seamus Hughes for three of the accused – Shane Byrne (30), Kiltalown Path, Jobstown, Tallaght, west Dublin; Dean Maguire (27), Tree Park Drive, Tallaght, and Daniel Lawlor (29), Kiltalown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght.

A fourth accused, Gerry Wall (19), Fortunestown Crescent, Dublin 24 was granted bail by Judge Hughes on strict conditions.

Bail was sought by solicitor Lorraine Stephens on behalf of Mr Byrne, Mr Maguire and Mr Lawlor but the applications were refused by the judge following objections by gardaí.

Supt Tom Calvey objected on the grounds of the seriousness of the offences and the fact that if given bail the accused might commit further criminal offences.

The superintendent explained that €30,000 in cash stolen from a house at Bohola, Co Mayo, had not been recovered and there was a fear that if released the stolen monies might be disposed of.

Potential burglary targets

During the course of the 80-minute hearing on Sunday, the judge heard that a list of other potential burglary targets allegedly compiled by the crime gang had been found in a vehicle which was seized by gardaí and was believed to have been used by the suspects.

Gardaí told the court they believed those on the list were at risk of being burgled.

All four defendants appeared in court on Sunday charged with entering the home of Joe Heneghan, Facefield, Claremorris, Co Mayo, on September 20th and committing an arrestable offence under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Fraud Offences Act 2001.

Giving evidence in respect of the objections to the bail applications, Det Sgt Michael Doherty and Garda Damian Ryder both outlined that Mr Heneghan’s home was unoccupied last Friday when €1,000 cash, €500 in coins, a cheque for €500 and a Revenue cheque for €243 were stolen.

The judge remanded the three men in custody to appear at Harristown Court at Castlerea Prison next Friday.

The judge granted bail to Mr Wall subject to strict conditions including that he sign on daily at Tallaght Garda station. He was remanded on bail to appear before Castlebar District Court on November 5th.