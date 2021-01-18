Dubliner charged with harassing journalists remanded in custody

A 38-year-old Dubliner charged with online harassment of four journalists and writers has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Charges were brought following an investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

Brendan Doolin, with an address at Leighlin Road, Crumlin, faces allegations of harassment of the four women contrary to section 10 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in various locations and on various dates in 2019.

Det Garda Paul Fitzpatrick gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. He told Dublin District Court that Mr Doolin made no reply when charged.

The case was adjourned until February 4th.

A book of evidence must be completed by the prosecution and served on the accused before his case is transferred to the Circuit Court.

On conviction, the maximum penalty in that court is a fine and seven years in prison.