Court case adjourned in Kerry due to ‘suspected’ coronavirus

A case was adjourned at Killarney District Court on Tuesday because the accused is “suspected” of having corona virus and is in isolation.

Daniel O’Sullivan (20), of Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, is facing two charges under the Public Order Act - breaching the peace and drunkenness - in relation to an incident on High Street, Killarney on December 7th last.

When the case was called early on Tuesday morning, the accused was not in court. Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell was asked by Judge David Waters if there was a medical certificate and he said there was not. A bench warrant was issued.

However, some hours later Mr O’Connell returned to court and said he wished to advise that Mr O’Sullivan was unable to attend because he was suspected of having coronavirus and was being kept isolated.

Judge Waters said that he had wondered when a suspected coronavirus case would come up in his court.

The judge said that Mr O’Connell was getting first prize as it was the first time the virus was mentioned in a court in the Kerry district. However, the judge also warned of the danger that could arise from a one-to-one consultation.

If the solicitor planned such a consultation with the accused he would be banned from the courts for up to 21 days, the judge told Mr O’Connell, who is one of the busiest solicitors in Kerry.

Judge Waters granted an adjournment to June 2nd and Mr O’Sullivan was remanded on continuing bail.