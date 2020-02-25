Council takes legal action over street mural of David Attenborough

Dublin City Council has taken legal action over two prominent street murals - including one celebrating the life of David Attenborough.

The murals, by artist collective Subset, were allegedly permitted by residents who did not have permission from the council’s planning department.

The council’s prosecution came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Tuesday and was adjourned to March 24th.

The Attenborough mural, which was painted on the gable wall of a house on South Circular Road facing onto Longwood Avenue in Dublin 8. The resident faces prosecution over what the council deems an “unauthorised development”.

The local authority made a similar order and commenced a prosecution of a tenant in relation to another Subset mural, dubbed Horseboy, located off Church Street, Dublin 7.

The original photo of Horseboy was taken on Smithfield Square by Australian photographer James Horan and Subset recreated the picture on the gable end of a rented property.

In each case council planning enforcement officers examined the murals and held that they required planning permission. This resulted in the enforcement notices – under Section 154 of the Planning and Developments Acts 2000 – for the removal of the artwork.