Conor McGregor fined €1,000 for assaulting man in Dublin pub

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been fined €1,000 for assaulting a man in a south Dublin pub earlier this year.

McGregor (31) of Lady Castle, Straffan, Co Kildare appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to the assault on Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch Pub, Ben Bulben Road, Drimnagh on April 6th, 2019 where McGregor was promoting his brand of whiskey.

The court heard the victim had been paid compensation but the amount paid was not disclosed.

The fighter arrived at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street, Dublin, just after 10am in a blacked out Range Rover wearing a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie. He was escorted into the courthouse as members of the public and media photographed him.

Mr McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines told the court just after 11am his client was pleading guilty to the single assault charge.

The victim of the attack was not present in court.

State prosecutor Stephanie Doyle told Judge Treasa Kelly that they had received a letter signed by Mr Keogh stating that he did not wish to make a victim impact statement.

The court heard Mr McGregor has also apologised and that this has been accepted by Mr Keogh.

Ms Doyle insisted that CCTV footage be shown to the court. Judge Kelly adjourned the matter until 2pm, when the footage was due to be shown.

In the afternoon McGregor stood up in court and apologised stating that nothing of this nature will happen again.

Judge Kelly handed down the €1,000 fine after watching the CCTV footage and hearing evidence from Garda Jason O’Carroll from Crumlin Garda sation.

McGregor has one month to pay the fine.