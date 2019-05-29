Boy awarded €12,000 over psychological injuries suffered as a toddler

An eight-year-old has been awarded €12,000 for psychological injuries and emotional upset suffered when he was involved in a car accident when he was a toddler.

The collision happened at North King Street in Dublin in February 2014 when the boy was two, civil proceedings at Dublin District Court heard.

Counsel told Judge Michael Coghlan that the boy was a passenger in a car being driven by his mother which was hit by another vehicle.

The court heard the boy suffered emotional upset and was psychologically injured which led to “somewhat sensitive” physical symptoms. The nature of these symptoms were not detailed during the hearing.

The symptoms persisted but in January this year the child’s doctor said there had been “some improvement”.

The court heard the case involved a “considerable number of medical reports”. Judge Coghlan praised the applicant’s lawyers for the documentation they produced relating to the impact on the child.

Judge Coghlan said the settlement offer of €12,000 was fair and he was minded to approve it. He directed that the money be paid into court funds and be held on behalf of the boy until he turns 18.

He also awarded €600 for expenses and €1,200 in legal costs.