Teenager pleads guilty to murdering Cork student Cameron Blair

A teenage boy has admitted murdering 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair in Co Cork earlier this year.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Friday.

He was charged with murdering the student on Bandon Road on January 16 last. Dressed in a grey shirt and black trousers, he stood and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Blair was a native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork and a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology. He died at Cork University Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a student party at a house in Cork city.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott directed that the boy continue to be detained at Oberstown Childrens Detention Centre until April 3, when a psychological assessment and probation report will be made available to the court.