Taxi driver who bit off part of ear told to do community service

A taxi driver who bit off a portion of a man’s ear in “a vicious and violent assault” must complete 180 hours of community service within 12 months in lieu of a prison term.

Lawrence Doyle (51) was introduced to injured party Christopher Darcy by the barman in a Dublin city centre pub where they both had been drinking, although the victim had recognised Doyle.

Garda Fergus Grant told Maddie Grant BL, prosecuting, that a short time later an altercation broke out between the two men and words were exchanged before Doyle jumped on Mr Darcy and gave “him a dig to the side of the head”.

Doyle then locked onto Mr Darcy’s ear, biting it, before the man fell to the ground where the assault continued.

On Thursday Judge Melanie Greally said it was clear this was a “drink fueled” incident but that Doyle had been particularly out of control.

She imposed 180 hours of community service in lieu of 18 months imprisonment, acknowledging that Doyle has no previous convictions, co-operated with gardaí and had €1,000 as compensation.

Doyle, of Stapolin Lawns, Baldoyle, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Darcy causing him harm at Mullets Bar, Amiens Street on May 15th, 2017. He has no previous convictions and has not come to Garda attention since.

Gda Grant confirmed the victim later told gardaí he was struck “dozens of times” in the chest while he attempted to protect his face. He also tried to grab Doyle’s leg as the man continued to try and kick him.

Staff at the pub ultimately broke up the fight and Mr Darcy called an ambulance. He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated in accident and emergency.

A medical report said Mr Darcy had tissue loss of 3cm from his ear which was not suitable for stitching. He had no other visible injuries. He was given a tetanus injection and antibiotics and he will be left with a permanent scar.

Judge Greally described it as “a nasty injury of a permanent nature” and said it was clear from the CCTV footage that Doyle was “completely out of control”.

“He subjected him (Mr Darcy) to a vicious and violent assault.” Judge Greally said before she added that it seemed the incident was “out of character” for Doyle.

Gda Grant agreed with Tara Maguire BL, defending, that her client came to the station by appointment and admitted the assault. He claimed he had felt threatened by the victim but accepted he should have walked away.

Ms Maguire said Doyle had been working as a taxi driver for many years. She said he had money in court as “a form of restitution”.