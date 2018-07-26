Sentencing of serial sex attacker Patrick Nevin adjourned

The sentencing of a convicted sex offender for raping one woman and sexually assaulting another has been adjourned at the Central Criminal Court.

Last month Patrick Nevin (36) was due to stand trial for raping a woman in a parked car at a location in Co Meath in July 2014.

Nevin and the woman had met on the dating app Tinder and the attack took place on their first date.

However, he changed his plea to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from two other women about Nevin attacking them on a first date.

Nevin was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last December of sexually assaulting one of these women, a Brazilian student, after driving her to the UCD campus in south Dublin on July 23rd, 2014. He had denied the offence.

Nevin then pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape of one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12th, 2014 and to sexual assault of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16th, 2014.

The father-of-two is in custody since his conviction last December but has former addresses at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth.

He was due to be sentenced before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon on Thursday but his defence team sought an adjournment.

Ms Justice Creedon agreed to the adjournment, remanded Nevin in continuing custody and set a sentence date of November 19th, when all evidence will be heard.