Paul Wells found guilty of murdering Kenneth O’Brien

A Dublin man will be sentenced to life in prison for murdering a father-of-one by shooting him in the back of the head before dismembering him with the victim’s chainsaw and dumping his body parts in the Grand Canal.

Despite the cover-up, the evidence led gardaí to Paul Wells snr, who argued he had acted in self defence when he shot Kenneth O’Brien in the back of the head.

He continued with this account, even after a postmortem found the gun had been held up against his victim’s head.

Wells Snr (50) of Barnamore Park, Finglas admitted shooting dead fellow Dusbliner Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body.

However, the father-of-five pleaded not guilty to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on 15th or 16th January, 2016.

He claimed the deceased had wanted him to murder O’Brien’s partner, so he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

He told gardai O’Brien had brought a gun to his house for this purpose on the evening of the 15th but that he didn’t want to do it.

He said a scuffle ensued when O’Brien suggested he make it look like a sexual assault, that the gun fell, they both tried to get it, but that he got to it first and shot his friend.

He said that he then panicked, “chopped him into pieces” with a chainsaw Mr O’Brien had lent him, put his torso into Mr O’Brien’s suitcase and dumped it in the Grand Canal.

The jury had been given the options of acquitting him or finding him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of self defence.

However, the 11 jurors took just over five hours to reach a unanimous verdict of guilty.

Family members of the deceased will deliver victim impact statements this afternoon, after which Wells will receive the mandatory life sentence.

More to follow.