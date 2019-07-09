Parents hit out at mental health services after ‘random’ killing of only son

The parents of a man beaten to death by a neighbour who was undergoing a psychotic episode have told the Central Criminal Court that it is “unacceptable” someone so dangerous and known to mental health services was living just a few doors from their “defenceless” son.

It emerged during the trial that a psychiatrist previously had concerns that the man responsible for the killing was at risk of murdering someone due to his delusional beliefs.

Following a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity for Sligo man Richard McLaughlin, the deceased’s parents Paula and Micheal said their son Jimmy had never had any contact with Mr McLaughlin before he “broke through Jimmy’s front door and attacked him violently with a crow bar.”

In a statement read to the court on their behalf they said: “To discover that someone so dangerous was living just a few doors down the road and known to mental health services in Sligo is totally unacceptable.”

Mr McLaughlin (32), with an address at The Laurels, Woodtown Lodge, Sligo was on Tuesday found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of Jimmy ‘James’ Loughlin (20) at Connolly Street in Sligo on February 24th, 2018.

The court heard Mr McLaughlin broke down the door of Mr Loughlin’s home and beat him to death with a crowbar while suffering from delusions brought on by paranoid schizophrenia. Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan said the deceased died from traumatic head injuries sustained during an assault.

In their statement Mr Loughlin’s parents said: “Jimmy was the light of our life. He was so funny and always lived his life to the full, never looking further than the day ahead. We never thought that Jimmy’s hopes, plans and future were soon to be taken away from him shortly after he had turned 20 years of age.”

They added: “Nothing can ever prepare you for the news that your only son has died. It became known to us shortly after Jimmy’s death that a man called Richard McLaughlin carried out this barbaric and horrific murder. Mr McLaughlin broke through Jimmy’s front door and attacked him violently with a crow bar. Defenceless and vulnerable to such an assault, Jimmy was killed instantly.”

Jimmy was due to start a new job the following Monday and was looking forward to his first holiday with his girlfriend to Poland. “Tragically, we had the terrible task of burying our poor Jim on the day he was due to go away,” the family said.

Outside court, family spokesman John O’Keeffe said: “The family do believe there are questions to be answered with regard to the mental health services. They hope that at the coroner’s inquest in October of this year those questions will be answered”.

Brendan Grehan SC, on behalf of Mr McLaughlin, told the court his client’s mother Mairéad wished to express her “deepest sorrow” to the Loughlin family for the death of their “entirely innocent son”.

Justice Carmel Stewart said the Loughlin family’s grief was “palpable” during the trial and “words are of little use”. She noted the “sheer random nature of what occurred” and said she hopes their strength as a family will sustain them and that they will ultimately retain the happy memories they have of their child.

Justice Stewart directed Dr Sally Lenihan at the Central Mental Hospital to draw up a report for the court regarding ongoing treatment for Mr McLaughlin which the court will hear on July 16th.