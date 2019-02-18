Man who stabbed housemate given community service

A man who stabbed his housemate in the torso, neck and ear during an altercation over domestic matters has been given community service in lieu of prison.

Garda Rob Nolan told a previous sentence hearing last December he was on duty when neighbours alerted him to a dispute between Arturas Bulksas (55) and his then housemate.

Bulksas, of Burnside, Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin and from Lithuania pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting the man causing him harm at his address on December 23rd, 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally had adjourned sentencing after hearing evidence last December and ordered community service and probation reports. She accepted this was a case with “some peculiarities favourable to the accused”.

She warned that given where the injuries were inflicted, an accused person can usually expect to get a custodial sentence “regardless of their point of life”.

On Monday Judge Greally said Bulksas’ pleas of guilty were significant considering evidence that the victim refused to make a victim impact report, provide a medical report and did not want to proceed with the prosecution.

The judge acknowledged the report from the Probation Service indicated Bulksas was suitable for community service.

She ordered that he carry out 240 hours community service in lieu of two years in prison and complete it within 12 months. The judge also imposed a two year sentence which she suspended in full.