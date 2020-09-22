Man found guilty of manslaughter over Kerry death

A jury has acquitted a man of murdering another man at a house in Kerry during an all-day drinking session, five years ago, but has found the accused guilty of the deceased’s manslaughter.

The victim, Dmitry Hrynkevich (24), died at Kerry General Hospital, two days after being found at a house at Killeen Woods, Tralee, with multiple injuries to his head, face, and neck.

Lithuanian native, Arnoldas Ivanauskas (33), with an address at The Parklands, Tralee, had denied murdering Hrynkevich, who died from his injuries on October 2nd, 2015.

The trial, which began on August 31, 2019, heard evidence the accused and the deceased were drinking spirits and beer in Tralee town centre on the day, and they continued drinking at Hrynkevich’s house on the evening in question.

The accused told gardaí the deceased, originally from Russia, slapped him three times across the face and he slapped him back.

Ivanauskas alleged in Garda interviews following his arrest that a Polish man, who is not before the court, attacked the deceased and he “joined in”, claiming he punched the deceased at least once in the side of the head.

Blood found on the accused’s clothes matched that of the deceased.

Ivanauskas said he borrowed a hoody from the Polish man later on the night, on which gardaí found the deceased’s blood.

The victim, who was 7’5 tall, was born with a life-threatening genetic condition called Marfan Syndrome, the court heard.

He had previously undergone two major surgeries to correct a serious cardiac problem, related to his condition, but despite this, he was considered to have an increased risk of sudden collapse, the court heard.

His death was caused by loss of oxygen to the brain, due to a heart attack linked to Marfan syndrome, a post mortem concluded.

The autopsy, carried out by retired State pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy found that “blunt force trauma” to the deceased’s head contributed to his death.

Mr Hrynkevich had “elongated limbs” associated with his condition.

It was the state’s case the accused and the Polish man “acted together in a joint enterprise” and murdered the deceased.

The jury of seven men and five women which retired on Tuesday morning, took just over four-and-a-half-hours to reach a unanimous verdict, at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick.

A sentencing date is being considered.