Man accused of murdering partner ‘a big soft teddy bear’, court told

A man accused of murdering his partner in Dublin 2½ years ago has been described in court as a “big soft teddy bear”.

Lois Farrell told defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC that she knew the accused Desmond ‘Des’ Duffy (70) and the deceased Desmond ‘Dessie’ Sullivan (59) for about eight years and was friends with both.

When they were drunk she often noticed that Mr Sullivan would put Mr Duffy down, interrupt him and talk over him.

Ms Farrell met the two in a pub on the evening that Mr Sullivan died. It was her birthday and they invited her along to give her a gift of earrings and buy her drinks.

As the night went on and more drink was taken she said Mr Sullivan became rude and disrespectful towards Mr Duffy.

She said Mr Sullivan was the boss in the relationship, he would tell Mr Duffy what to do and that at times it seemed as if Mr Duffy was not allowed to talk.

She said she had seen similar behaviour a number of times before, when Mr Sullivan was drunk, and noted that Mr Duffy was always quiet and submissive.

When Ms Biggs asked her if the accused ever fought back the witness said: “I never even heard him raise his voice before. He might even just walk away at times.”

Ms Farrell described the accused as an intelligent man who lacked confidence. He would walk with his head down and she never saw him react to Mr Sullivan’s behaviour.

‘Gentleman’

She told Ms Biggs that she stands over a description she gave to gardaí of Mr Duffy as a “big soft teddy bear and a gentleman”.

Mr Duffy has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Sullivan at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 23rd, 2016. He told gardaí he was acting in self defence and is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy told prosecution counsel Conor Devally SC that Mr Sullivan died from compression of his neck causing a lack of oxygen to the brain.

She said Mr Sullivan’s hypertensive heart disease and a combination of alcohol and Diazepam in his system may have contributed to his death. She explained that the deceased’s history of heart disease increased his risk of arrhythmia of the heart.

Prof Cassidy agreed with Ms Biggs that the injuries to Mr Sullivan’s Adam’s Apple are consistent with the neck being compressed by a “pincer like” use of the fingers and thumb of one hand against the neck.

She said the presence of petechiae haemhorrhage around the eyes suggested that the pressure was applied for some seconds. Research suggested that it takes 15 seconds for petechiae to haemhorrhage but it could be shorter, she said.

The prosecution has completed its evidence in the trial, which will continue on Wednesday.