Man(70) pleads not guilty to murder of partner in Rathmines

A 70-year-old man has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with murdering his partner two years ago.

Desmond Duffy replied “not guilty” when charged with the murder of Des Sullivan (59) at the home they shared in Somerville Park, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on May 23rd, 2016.

The charity shop worker died after he sustained serious neck injuries at the house in Rathmines.

Justice Michael White swore a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial which will be presided over by Justice Paul McDermott.