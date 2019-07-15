Kriégel murder trial: Sentencing hearing for convicted boys

A sentencing hearing will take place on Monday for the two boys convicted of the murder of Ana Kriégel.

The 14-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their ages, have been held at the Oberstown Detention Centre since their convictions in June.

Boy A and Boy B’s sentences are unlikely to be finalised on Monday as psychiatric and psychological reports are yet to be completed.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott had also requested that victim impact statements also be prepared for the hearing.

The boys did not receive mandatory life sentences upon conviction because of their ages.

Boy A and Boy B were convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriégel in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan in May 2018.

The jury found Boy A assaulted her and that Boy B lured her to the house, knowing what was going to take place, watched the attack and lied about it to gardaí afterwards. The Jury also found Boy A guilty of violently sexually assaulting Ana.