Kerry farmer found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter of neighbour

A north Kerry farmer who denied murdering a neighbouring landowner has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Michael Ferris (63) of Rattoo has been found guilty of the manslaughter of tillage farmer John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter on April 4th, 2017.

The jury began deliberating in the case on Thursday and returned their verdict on Friday afternoon following a two-week trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee.

The court was told Mr Ferris accepted he unlawfully killed Mr O’Mahony.

Summing up the case on Thursday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said it was the prosecution’s case that Mr Ferris parked his teleporter on a laneway, went off and did a few jobs, heard a horn hooting, and got back into his teleporter.

He drove into Mr O’Mahony’s Peugeot 508. This had caused “catastrophic injuries”, the judge said. A crow banger erected by the deceased had been going for years. It was not liked by other neighbours, but on that particular day, Mr Ferris decided to put an end to it, she said.

