Zach Parker died of gunshot wounds to head, inquest hears

A 23-year-old man shot dead outside a gym in Swords died of a traumatic head injury due to gunshot wounds, an inquest has heard.

Convicted drug dealer Zach Parker, of Jugback Green, Applewood, Swords, Co Dublin was shot dead on January 17th.

His parents Siobhan and Stephen Parker attended the opening of an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

Siobhan Parker gave evidence of the formal identification of her son to Garda Miriam O’Donovan at Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall following his death.

In her deposition, Mrs Parker told the court she identified her son to Garda O’ Donovan on January 17th, 2019.

A post-mortem report provided by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster gave the cause of death as traumatic head injury due to gunshot wounds.

Detective Inspector Eddie Carroll of Coolock Garda station said the case was under investigation and applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest.

“We are still at the early stages of this investigation. I am hopeful we will have made significant progress in six months time but I cannot guarantee the file (for the Director of Public Prosecution) will be completed,” Det Insp Carroll said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until November 15th.

“I am going to mention this case again in six months and we will be advised as to how the investigation is proceeding,” the coroner told the Parker family. “My deepest condolences to you and to all the family on your tragic loss.”