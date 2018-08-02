Inquest on US tourist who died at Gap of Dunloe held in Killarney

The inquest into the death of one of two North American tourists who died in a pony and trap incident at the Gap of Dunloe earlier this year has opened and adjourned.

Normand Larose (62) from Phoenix, Arizona, died as the result of severe brain injury after falling onto rocks from the pony and trap, the inquest heard.

The inquest opened in Killarney on Thursday morning “to allow the death certificate to issue”, coroner Aisling Quilter said.

The postmortem – carried out on April 11th, two days after his death – found Mr Larose had suffered from severe trauma, brain injury and extensive fractures to his skull, Ms Quilter noted.

“Death was the result of blunt force trauma with severe brain injury due to a fall onto rocks from a pony and trap on April 9th, 2018,” the coroner said, adjourning the hearing.

Mr Larose’s partner Joy Few (64), also died in the incident.