Girl (3) killed in crash on way to creche died of head injuries

A three-year-old girl killed in a traffic collision on her way to creche died from head injuries, an inquest heard.

Abigail Conlon from Boleybeg, Co Kildare died on February 4th last after the car she was travelling in was involved in a head on collision. Locals at the scene described road conditions on the morning of the collision as icy.

The girl’s father was driving her to creche along the road from their home near Brannockstown to Kilcullen, in Co Kildare, when the incident happened. The little girl was rushed to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where doctors battled to save her life.

At Dublin Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, the child’s mother Amy Conlon gave evidence at the opening of an inquest into Abigail’s death. Mrs Conlon said she identified her child to Garda Emer Cantwell following her death at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, four days after the collision.

The child, born on June 12th 2014, was pronounced dead at 4.45pm.

A post-mortem was carried out by pathologist Dr Emma Doyle who gave the cause of death as intracranial trauma due to a road traffic collision.

Inspector Tim Burke on behalf of Naas gardaí applied for an adjournment of the inquest as investigations into the incident continue.

“We are awaiting a forensic collision report, it’s anticipated that will be provided in the next couple of weeks,” Insp Burke said.

He said once the forensic report is ready, a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a decision whether to bring charges will follow. Insp Burke made an application for a four-month adjournment and this was granted by Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane. The inquest was adjourned for mention to November 13th, 2018.