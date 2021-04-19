Thieves met by waiting gardaí after breaking into couple’s home, court hears

Thieves who broke into a couple’s home after they left to attend Saturday evening Mass were met by gardaí who were waiting for them inside and outside the Co Cork property, a trial has heard.

John Faulkner (38), of Adelaide Place, St Luke’s, Cork City, is on trial in connection with the robbery at Freemont, Charleville on October 19th, 2019.

He is charged with burglary, criminal damage of an unmarked garda patrol car, endangerment, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Barrister Donal O’Sullivan, prosecuting, told Cork Circuit Criminal Court it was alleged that Mr Faulkner was involved in the robbery with two other men.

He said it was case the State’s case that on the date in question gardaí had information that a burglary was to take place at the home of an older couple in Freemont. With the permission of the homeowners, six gardaí waited in the house and two waited outside, the court heard.

Mr O’Sullivan said that during the afternoon of October 19th, 2019, a car arrived in the area and two men got out and went in to a field. He said Mr Faulkner was the third party allegedly involved and was driving the car.

The State claims that the couple left for Mass at around 5.30pm and were allegedly passed by the same vehicle on the road. Gardaí then heard noises at the house and one man was found inside and another was just outside a window. Both were arrested.

Chase

Gardaí in an unmarked patrol car subsequently came across the vehicle allegedly driven by Mr Faulkner. Mr O’Sullivan said gardaí followed the car and a chase ensued.

Mr O’Sullivan said it is the State’s case that during the course of the chase the car went around a bend and overtook a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, resulting in the reckless endangerment charge faced by Mr Faulkner.

He said that Mr Faulkner allegedly threw two bags from the vehicle that were subsequently examined by gardaí, with an item which allegedly linked back to one of the arrested men found.

He said the car allegedly went through Banteer village at a speed of 150km/h before veering out of control and skidding on the side of the road. Mr O’Sullivan said the car driven by Mr Faulkner later crashed in to an unmarked garda car, which had its flashing lights switched on.

He told the jury and Judge Seán Ó Donnabhain that Mr Faulkner was then arrested. The case continues.